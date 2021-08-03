CONNEAUT
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Malek Park at 12:09 a.m. on July 29.
• A loud music complaint was reported at the sandbar at 3:08 a.m. on July 29.
• Vandalism was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 5:37 a.m. on July 29.
• Found property was reported on South Ridge Road East at 9:06 a.m. on July 29.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 10:36 a.m. on July 29.
• A disturbance was reported at Loves at 12:59 p.m. on July 29.
• A zoning violation was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 1:31 p.m. on July 29.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:39 p.m. on July 29.
• An accident was reported at Madison and Sandusky streets at 1:47 p.m. on July 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:56 p.m. on July 29.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Sandusky Street at 4:08 p.m. on July 29.
• An accident was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 5:06 p.m. on July 29.
• Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 11:37 p.m. on July 29.
• A custody issue was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 7:02 a.m. on July 30.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 10:53 a.m. on July 30.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 400 block of Detroit Street at 12:30 p.m. on July 30.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 4:07 p.m. on July 30.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of West Street at 5:56 p.m. on July 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 6:09 p.m. on July 30.
• A parking complaint was reported at Chestnut at Detroit streets at 6:11 p.m. on July 30.
• Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Center Street at 6:36 p.m. on July 30.
• A noise complaint was reported at Detroit Street and Millard Avenue at 12:08 a.m. on July 31.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:06 a.m. on July 31.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 eastbound at 8:37 a.m. on July 31.
• Lost property was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:51 a.m. on July 31.
• Theft was reported on Woodworth Road at 11:23 a.m. on July 31.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 11:43 a.m. on July 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 12:39 p.m. on July 31.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 12:50 p.m. on July 31.
• Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 3:24 p.m. on July 31.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 5:20 p.m. on July 31.
• A suspicious person was reported on Interstate 90 at 6:39 p.m. on July 31.
• A disturbance was reported at Park Avenue and Day Street at 8:45 p.m. on July 31.
• A civil matter was reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 7:13 p.m. on July 31.
• A parking complaint was reported at Fern and West streets at 7:14 p.m. on July 31.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Welton and Dorman roads at 7:18 p.m. on July 31.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Burrington Heights at 8:29 p.m. on July 31.
• A civil matter was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 9:07 p.m. on July 31.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:34 a.m. on Aug. 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Wrights Avenue at 2:02 a.m. on Aug. 1.
• Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 1.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 11:26 a.m. on Aug. 1.
• Found property was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 1:57 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Colver Drive at 2:29 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street at 4:13 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 7:56 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of West Main Road at 10:36 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 1.
