• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Underridge Road West at 3:29 a.m. on Jan. 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Buffalo Street at 5:43 a.m. on Jan. 12.
• Vandalism was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 9:19 a.m. on Jan. 12.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:10 a.m. on Jan. 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:55 a.m. on Jan. 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 12:11 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 100 block of 15th Street at 1:26 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 1:53 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 3:25 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 4:08 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• Threats were reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 5:57 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• A domestic dispute was reported at Washington and Jackson streets at 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• Damage to property was reported in the 500 block of Williams Street at 7:57 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 9:54 p.m. on Jan. 12.
