• A juvenile complaint was reported at State and Orange streets at 12:25 a.m. on April 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:43 a.m. on April 7.
• A custody issue was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 9:49 a.m. on April 7.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 10 a.m. on April 7.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 5:23 p.m. on April 7.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 5:54 p.m. on April 7.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 8:13 p.m. on April 7.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Dorman and Underridge roads at 10:04 p.m on April 7.
• An overdose was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 10:55 p.m. on April 7.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Broad and State streets at 1:05 a.m. on April 8.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 1:25 a.m. on April 8.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 7:42 a.m. on April 8.
• A suspicious person was reported on Interstate 90 at 9:32 a.m. on April 8.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 10:13 a.m. on April 8.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 600 block of Clark Street at 10:26 a.m. on April 8.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:37 a.m. on April 8.
• A burglary alarm was reported on Crystal Springs Road at 1 p.m. on April 8.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of West Main Road at 1:17 p.m. on April 8.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 1:34 p.m. on April 8.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 400 block of Keefus Road at 2:24 p.m. on April 8.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Center Road at 3:28 p.m. on April 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Dean Avenue and Broad Street at 3:59 p.m. on April 8.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of West Main Road at 4:52 p.m. on April 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 9:33 p.m. on April 8.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Gore Road at 11:02 p.m. on April 8.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 600 block of State Street at 11:37 p.m. on April 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 12:27 p.m. on April 9.
• Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 6:19 a.m. on April 9.
• A railroad crossing complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 9:06 a.m. on April 9.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of State Street at 12:46 p.m. on April 9.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Residence Street at 4:12 p.m. on April 9.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:27 p.m. on April 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 7:52 p.m. on April 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 10:47 p.m. on April 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.