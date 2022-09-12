• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 2:13 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 4:04 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 4:28 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 4:31 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Buffalo Street at 4:32 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 5:05 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 5:32 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• Theft was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Grove Street at 6:43 a.m. on Sept. 9
• Found property was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 6:46 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 6:59 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 10:21 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Sandusky Street at 10:48 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• Trespassing was reported at the sandbar at 1 p.m. on Sept. 9.
• A disturbance was reported at Liberty and Harbor streets at 3:55 p.m. on Sept. 9.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 5:25 p.m. on Sept. 9.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 7:21 p.m. on Sept. 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1000 block of State Road at 9:46 p.m. on Sept. 9.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Dorman Road at 12:39 a.m. on Sept. 10.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 1:21 a.m. on Sept. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Woodworth Road at 4:16 a.m. on Sept. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported at Main and West street at 1:01 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• Reckless driving was reported on Welton Road at 4:08 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 7:22 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 7:36 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• A noise complaint was reported at Lake Road and Harbor Street at 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 8:51 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Woodworth Road at 12:34 a.m. on Sept. 11.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 11.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad and Russell streets at 9:53 a.m. on Sept. 11.
• Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Buffalo Street at 11:18 a.m. on Sept. 11.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Chestnut Street at 1:23 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Grant Street at 1:41 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 2:07 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 3 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• Threats were reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 3:21 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 6:36 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 8:05 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• A noise complaint was reported at Benjamin and Clark streets at 8:24 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• A parking violation was reported at Pearl and Sandusky streets at 8:43 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Sherman Street at 11:28 p.m. on Sept. 11.
