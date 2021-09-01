• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 12:39 a.m. on Aug. 30.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 30.
• Found property was reported on Naylor Boulevard at 9:52 a.m. on Aug. 30.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Loves Drive and Route 7 at 11:02 a.m. on Aug. 30.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Walnut Street at 12:36 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• An accident was reported on Parrish Road at 3:08 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Stadium Avenue at 4:24 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• A reckless driver was reported at West Main and Parrish roads at 6:10 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Loves Drive at 7:26 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 7:55 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• A fight was reported in the 300 block of Middle Road at 8:02 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 8:14 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of State Street at 8:34 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 9:08 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Nickle Plate Avenue and Clay Street at 12:49 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 1:38 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:27 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• Damage to property was reported in the 1000 block of Chamberlain Boulevard at 9:47 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• A suspicious person was reported at Gore and Salisbury roads at 10:47 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 10:59 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:24 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 900 block of Sandusky Street at 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Thompson Road at 3:39 p.m. on Aug. 31.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Maple Avenue at 4:16 p.m. on Aug. 31.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 237 on Interstate 90 at 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block State Street at 6:53 p.m. on Aug. 31.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 9:12 p.m .on Aug. 31.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Evergreen Street at 10:12 p.m. on Aug. 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 11:09 p.m. on Aug. 31.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 11:42 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.