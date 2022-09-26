• A holdup alarm was reported in the 300 block of Adams Street at 8:14 a.m. on Sept. 23.
• Trespassing was reported at Buffalo and Main streets at 10:09 a.m. on Sept. 23.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 23.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 12:04 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 2:16 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• A disturbance was reported at Chestnut and Depot streets at 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• Harassment was reported at Chestnut and Depot streets at 3:57 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 4:33 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 4:57 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Mill and Madison streets at 4:59 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 8:39 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 9:16 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 3:59 a.m. on Sept. 24.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:31 a.m. on Sept. 24.
• Damage to property was reported at Sixteenth and Washington streets at 10:21 a.m. on Sept. 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 7:46 p.m. on Sept. 24.
• A trash dumping complaint was reported in the 700 block of Parrish Road at 7:51 p.m. on Sept. 24.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:07 p.m. on Sept. 24.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 10:21 p.m. on Sept. 24.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Hosford Avenue at 10:24 p.m. on Sept. 24.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Stadium Avenue at 1:18 a.m. on Sept. 25.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 1:24 a.m. on Sept. 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:02 a.m. on Sept. 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 4:04 a.m. on Sept. 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 6:41 a.m. on Sept. 25.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 7:32 a.m. on Sept. 25.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 9:03 a.m. on Sept. 25.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 9:19 a.m. on Sept 25.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Lake Road and Amelia Sweeny Drive at 11:18 a.m. on Sept. 25.
• Threats were reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 12:11 p.m. on Sept. 25.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of Lake Road at 1:11 p.m. on Sept. 25.
• Threats were reported in the 1800 block of Bridgeview Lane at 2:31 p.m. on Sept. 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Broad Street at 4:47 p.m. on Sept. 25.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 4:54 p.m. on Sept. 25.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Furnace and East Main roads at 7:24 p.m. on Sept. 25.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Lake and Whitney roads at 8:07 p.m. on Sept. 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Buffalo Street at 9:05 p.m. on Sept. 25.
