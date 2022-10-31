• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 5:27 a.m. on Oct. 28.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 8:01 a.m. on Oct. 28.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad and Pearl streets at 9:09 a.m. on Oct. 28.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of River Street at 9:55 a.m. on Oct. 28.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 28.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 11:09 a.m. on Oct. 28.
• A parking violation was reported in the 200 block of Sixteenth Street at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 28.
• An accident was reported at Madison Buffalo streets at 12:11 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• An accident was reported at Route 7 and South Ridge Road at 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Gore Road at 4:05 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 5:57 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• An accident was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street at 11:32 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 5:07 a.m. on Oct. 29.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Lake and Parrish roads at 12:05 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:27 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 12:43 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• Vandalism was reported on Woodworth Road at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 5:52 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 6:04 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 6:08 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Thompson Road at 6:41 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:13 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• An accident was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• Violation of a protection order was reported on Sunset Drive at 12:14 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 12:41 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 1500 block of Lake Road at 7:14 p.m. on Oct. 30.
