• Police served a warrant in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 9:17 a.m. on June 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 10:19 a.m. on June 20.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 12:25 p.m. on June 20.
• An accident was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 2:17 p.m. on June 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 2:49 p.m. on June 20.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 300 block of Woodworth Road at 3:35 p.m. on June 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 5:01 p.m. on June 20.
• A suspicious person was reported at Harbor and Hayward streets at 5:14 p.m. on June 20.
• A suspicious person was reported at Harbor and Hayward streets at 5:25 p.m. on June 20.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 7:16 p.m. on June 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 7:52 p.m. on June 20.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:38 p.m. on June 20.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Garden Street at 8:53 p.m. on June 20.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 600 block of Whitney Street at 9:17 p.m. on June 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 10:43 p.m. on June 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 10:58 p.m. on June 20.
