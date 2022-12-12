• Threats were reported in the 300 block of Gore Road at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 8.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 11:56 a.m. on Dec. 8.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Monroe Street at 2:44 p.m. on Dec. 8.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 4:11 p.m. on Dec. 8.
• Assault was reported in the 200 block of Clay Street at 2:47 p.m. on Dec. 8.
• An assault was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 5:17 p.m. on Dec. 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Buffalo Street at 6:57 p.m. on Dec. 8.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 8 p.m. on Dec. 8.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 11:43 p.m. on Dec. 8.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 11:51 a.m. on Dec. 9.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 800 block of Buffalo Street at 3:51 p.m. on Dec. 9.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 6:01 p.m. on Dec. 9.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 7:24 p.m. on Dec. 9.
• An ATV complaint was reported at West Main Road and Highland Avenue at 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 9.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 2:29 a.m. on Dec. 10.
• An accident was reported at Center Road and Gateway Avenue at 2:58 a.m. on Dec. 10.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 200 block of Gateway Avenue at 3:06 a.m. on Dec. 10.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 10.
• Police served a warrant in the 500 block of State Street at 10:21 a.m. on Dec. 10.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 10.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of Jackson Street at 10:52 a.m. on Dec. 10.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 200 block of Gateway Avenue at 11:58 a.m. on Dec. 10.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 3:59 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 4:29 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• An accident was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 9:53 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:13 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 2:19 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 9:47 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 11:19 p.m. on Dec. 10.
