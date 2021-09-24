• A suspicious noise was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 12:13 a.m. on Sept. 23.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 6:03 a.m. on Sept. 23.
• An intoxicated subject was reported at Park and Harbor streets at 8:19 a.m. on Sept. 23.
• Harassment was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 12:37 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• Police served a warrant in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 1:36 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• Vandalism was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 2:44 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of Salisbury Road at 3:05 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• A burglary was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 3:51 p.m. on Sept. 23.
