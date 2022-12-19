• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:20 a.m. on Dec. 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 5:27 a.m. on Dec. 15.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 8:39 a.m. on Dec. 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 11:31 a.m. on Dec. 15.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Center Road at 4:31 p.m. on Dec. 15.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 900 block of Day Street at 5:07 p.m. on Dec. 15.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 6:06 a.m. on Dec. 16.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:48 a.m. on Dec. 16.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of State Street at 8:52 a.m. on Dec. 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Bartlett Street at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 16.
• A person was arrested through the Conneaut Municipal Court in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:47 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• A disturbance was reported on Bridgeview Lane at 4:03 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 6:39 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at East Main and Thompson roads at 7:19 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 8:35 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 11:54 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Spring Street at 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 17.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of West Main Road at 10:42 a.m. on Dec. 17.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 5:48 p.m. on Dec. 17.
• Reckless driving was reported on Interstate 90 at 9:51 p.m. on Dec. 17
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Beaver Street at 12:17 a.m. on Dec. 18.
• A suspicious Vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 3:05 p.m. on Dec. 18.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 3:18 p.m. on Dec. 18.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Daniels Avenue and Keefus Road at 3:46 p.m. on Dec. 18.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 6:48 p.m. on Dec. 18.
• A reckless driver was reported at West Main and Parrish roads at 8:32 p.m. on Dec. 18.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 10:12 p.m. on Dec. 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 11:26 p.m. on Dec. 18.
