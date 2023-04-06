• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 5:45 a.m. on April 5.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at Madison and Chestnut streets at 7:54 a.m. on April 5.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 100 block of South Ridge Road at 8:15 a.m. on April 5.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 9:47 a.m. on April 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 3:01 p.m. on April 5.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:31 p.m. on April 5.
• A panic alarm was reported in the 100 block of Main Street at 8:42 p.m. on April 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Center Street at 9:04 p.m. on April 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 10:36 p.m. on April 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 11:08 p.m. on April 5.
