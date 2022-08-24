• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Creek Road at 6:09 a.m. on Aug. 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 8:27 a.m. on Aug. 22.
• A dog bite was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 11:24 a.m. on Aug. 22.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 11:25 a.m. on Aug. 22.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 12:13 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 12:28 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Chestnut Street at 2 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 2:58 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 4:09 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 4:22 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• Theft was reported on Daniels Avenue at 5:11 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Joann and Janet drives at 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 7:08 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 12:21 a.m. on Aug. 23.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Erie Street at 4:18 a.m. on Aug. 23.
• An overdose was reported in the 200 block of Woodland Avenue at 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 23.
• A reckless driver was reported on Lake Road at 7:12 a.m. on Aug. 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 7:14 a.m. on Aug. 23.
• A person was arrested on a warrant through Conneaut Municipal Court at 10:23 a.m. on Aug. 23.
• A person was arrested on a warrant at Buffalo and Jackson streets at 11:13 a.m. on Aug. 23.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 12:07 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 2:06 p.m. on Aug. 23.
