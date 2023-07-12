• An assault was reported in the 1100 block of Maple Avenue at 2:51 a.m. on July 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 10:20 a.m. on July 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 10:35 a.m. on July 11.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 11:37 a.m. on July 11.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Madison Street at 12:05 p.m. on July 11.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 2:49 p.m. on July 11.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 5:31 p.m. on July 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 6:36 p.m. on July 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 8:04 p.m. on July 11.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 8:22 p.m. on July 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Parrish Road at 8:58 p.m. on July 11.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 200 block of South Ridge Road at 9:55 p.m. on July 11.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:53 p.m. on July 11.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 11:13 p.m. on July 11.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:26 p.m. on July 11.
