• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 1:59 a.m. on April 21.
• A noise complaint was reported on Harry Church Drive at 3:34 p.m. on April 21.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:26 p.m. on April 21.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at West Main and Parrish roads at 7:30 p.m. on April 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 1:46 a.m. on April 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Broad Street at 3:29 a.m. on April 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 12:52 p.m. on April 22.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 2:04 p.m. on April 22.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 2:11 p.m. on April 22.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Daniels Avenue and Center Road at 2:28 p.m. on April 22.
• Found property was reported at Main and Mill streets at 5:25 p.m. on April 22.
• A disturbance was reported at Grant Street and Park Place at 8:34 p.m. on April 22.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Cummins Avenue at 9:39 p.m. on April 22.
• A suspicious person was reported at Keefus and Underridge roads at 9:44 p.m. on April 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 10:27 p.m. on April 22.
• A suspicious person was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 10:42 p.m. on April 22.
• Reckless driving was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 11:40 p.m. on April 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Spring Street at 2:29 a.m. on April 23.
• A custody issue was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:44 p.m. on April 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 7:09 p.m. on April 23.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:25 p.m. on April 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 8:07 p.m. on April 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 8:38 p.m. on April 23.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Stanley Court at 10:27 p.m. on April 23.
