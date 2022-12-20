• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Beaver Street at 2:22 a.m. on Dec. 19.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 800 block of Route 7 at 4:36 a.m. on Dec. 19.
• A traffic crash was reported at Daniels Avenue and Keefus Road at 7:44 a.m. on Dec. 19.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Daniels Avenue and Keefus Road at 7:44 a.m. on Dec. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Park Avenue and Day Street at 10:25 a.m. on Dec. 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 10:29 a.m. on Dec. 19.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 12:58 p.m. on Dec. 19.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 19.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 2:41 p.m. on Dec. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at the Public Dock at 5:35 p.m. on Dec. 19.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 19
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 9:28 p.m. on Dec. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.