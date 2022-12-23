• Threats were reported in the 600 block of Industry Road at 9:08 a.m. on Dec. 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Wrights Avenue at 9:47 a.m. on Dec. 22.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 5:08 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 6:18 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 7:04 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of River Street at 7:34 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Beaver Street at 8:16 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• Found property was reported on Loves Drive at 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 22
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 10:29 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:46 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 9:18 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• An accident was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 11:29 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Dorman Road at 11:42 p.m. on Dec. 22.
