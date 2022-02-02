• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Salisbury and Gore roads at 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:22 a.m. on Jan. 28.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Chestnut Street at 8 a.m. on Jan. 28.
• A parking complaint was reported at Whitney Street at 10:31 a.m. on Jan. 28.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 1:24 p.m. on Jan. 28.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 28
• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Liberty Street at 2:49 p.m. on Jan. 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 5:41 p.m. on Jan. 28
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 6:44 p.m. on Jan. 28.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:02 p.m. on Jan. 28.
• Reckless driving was reported at Route 7 and South Ridge Road at 9:23 p.m. on Jan. 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 4:27 a.m. on Jan. 29.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 90 at 8:47 a.m. on Jan. 29.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 9:33 a.m. on Jan. 29.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 90 at 9:41 a.m. on Jan. 29.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of 15th Street at 10:10 a.m. on Jan. 29.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:46 p.m. on Jan. 29.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves Travel Center at 2:33 p.m. on Jan. 29.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 4 p.m. on Jan. 29.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Middle Road at 6:44 p.m. on Jan. 29.
• Theft was reported on Parrish Road at 9 p.m. on Jan. 29.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 9:39 p.m. on Jan. 29.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of Spring Street at 11:41 p.m. on Jan. 29.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 1:33 a.m. on Jan. 30.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 5:06 a.m. on Jan. 30.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 30.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 6:33 p.m. on Jan. 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 7:17 p.m. on Jan. 30.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Woodworth Road at 9:57 p.m. on Jan. 30.
• An accident was reported at Harbor and State streets at 9:26 a.m. on Jan. 31.
• Police served a warrant in the 100 block of Leith Walk at 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 31.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 31.
• A parking violation was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 3:18 p.m. on Jan. 31.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Liberty Street at 4:21 p.m. on Jan. 31.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 4:33 p.m. on Jan. 31.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Harbor and Liberty streets at 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 31.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 10:35 p.m. on Jan. 31.
