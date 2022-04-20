CONNEAUT
• Suspicious activity was reported at Twelfth and Broad streets at 7:25 a.m. on April 19.
• A suspicious person was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 10:49 a.m. on April 19.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 1:58 p.m. on April 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 2:54 p.m. on April 19.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 3:46 p.m. on April 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 4:30 p.m. on April 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 7:53 p.m. on April 19
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 7:55 p.m. on April 19.
• A person was arrested on a warrant at 10:20 p.m. on April 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Sandusky Street at 10:38 p.m. on April 19.
