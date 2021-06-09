• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 1:38 a.m. June 8.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 2:39 a.m. June 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:49 a.m. June 8.
• A trespassing complaint was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 12:28 p.m. June 8.
• An animal call was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 1:07 p.m. June 8.
• A custody was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:48 p.m. June 8.
• An accident was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 2:03 p.m. June 8.
• An accident was reported at Jackson and Broad streets at 3:07 p.m. June 8.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 7:25 p.m. June 8.
• An accident was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 8:13 p.m. June 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:54 p.m. June 8.
• Threats were reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 9:02 p.m. June 8.
• A civil issue was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:22 p.m. June 8.
