• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 9:27 a.m. on Sept. 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Rowe Street at 3:50 p.m. on Sept. 7.
• A burglary was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 7.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 9:14 p.m. on Sept. 7.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 230 on Interstate 90 at 11:53 p.m. on Sept. 7.
