• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Orange Street at 2:55 a.m. on Nov. 19.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:52 a.m. on Nov. 19.
• Shots fired was reported in the 100 block of Underridge Road at 8:11 a.m. on Nov. 19.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 1200 block of Lake Road at 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 19.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:51 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 1100 block of Sunrise Drive at 1:38 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 4:28 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:21 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 8:22 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 9:05 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Stadium Avenue at 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• A fight was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 12:38 a.m. on Nov. 20.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at East Main and Thompson roads at 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 20.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Fairmont Street at 10:09 a.m. on Nov. 20.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves Travel Center at 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 20.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at State Street and Wrights Avenue at 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 20.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 300 block of Gore Road at 2:34 p.m. on Nov. 20.
• Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 2:52 p.m. on Nov. 20.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Parrish Road and Chamberlain Boulevard at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 20.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Wrights Avenue at 9:33 a.m. on Nov. 21.
• A loud music complaint was reported in the 200 block of Buffalo Street at 9:56 a.m. on Nov. 21.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 2:09 p.m. on Nov. 21.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 3 p.m. on Nov. 21.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 8:10 p.m. on Nov. 21.
