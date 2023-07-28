• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 9:32 a.m. on July 26.
• A parking complaint was reported at Furnace and East Main roads at 10:53 a.m. on July 26.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:15 a.m. on July 26.
• A railroad complaint was reported in the Woodworth Road at 11:35 a.m. on July 26.
• A disturbance was reported at Keefus and South Ridge roads at 12:05 p.m. on July 26.
• A TPO violation was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 2:51 p.m. on July 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:46 p.m. on July 26.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 6:38 p.m. on July 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 8:19 p.m. on July 26.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Bartlett and Madison streets at 10:08 p.m. on July 26.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 12:26 a.m. on July 27.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Gore Road at 1:04 a.m. on July 27.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 500 block of Center Road at 9:50 a.m. on July 27.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 11:32 a.m. on July 27.
• An accident was reported at Broad and State streets at 12:48 p.m. on July 27.
• Found property was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 4:50 p.m. on July 27.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 6:40 p.m. on July 27.
• Damage to property was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 8:19 p.m. on July 27.
• A reckless driver was reported at East Main and Dorman roads at 8:24 p.m. on July 27.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 500 block of Lakeview Avenue at 8:45 p.m. on July 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:42 p.m. on July 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.