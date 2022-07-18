• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:23 a.m. on July 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 3:18 a.m. on July 15.
• An animal call was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 9:16 a.m. on July 15.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 400 block of Sandusky Street at 10:31 a.m. on July 15.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 10:39 a.m. on July 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 2:30 p.m. on July 15.
• Fraud was reported on Fairview Drive at 3:11 on July 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 4:18 p.m. on July 15.
• A custody issue was reported in the 600 block of Sandusky Street at 5:04 p.m. on July 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Lake Erie and Clark streets at 10:27 p.m. on July 15.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Jackson and Broad streets at 10:38 p.m. on July 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 10:58 p.m. on July 15.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad and Sixteenth streets at 11:51 p.m. on July 15.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 12:20 a.m. on July 16.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 12:49 a.m. on July 16.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 12:55 a.m. on July 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 5:12 a.m. on July 16.
• A burglary alarm was reported on Parrish and Lake roads at 8:20 a.m. on July 16.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 11:26 a.m. on July 16.
• Reckless driving was reported at Broad and Twelfth streets at 8:26 p.m. on July 16.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 8:33 p.m. on July 16.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 10:10 p.m. on July 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 10:44 p.m. on July 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 11:04 p.m. on July 16.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 11:10 p.m. on July 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 11:16 p.m. on July 16.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 12:17 a.m. on July 17.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 300 block of Dorman Road at 2:11 a.m. on July 17.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Main Street at 4:01 p.m. on July 17.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Dorman and East Main road at 4:04 p.m. on July 17.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Keefus Road at 4:05 p.m. on July 17.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 4:40 p.m. on July 17.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Bell Street and East Main Road at 5:34 p.m. on July 17.
• A suspicious person was reported at Park Avenue and Day Street at 5:36 p.m. on July 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 6:27 p.m. on July 17.
• A missing person was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 8:10 p.m. on July 17.
• A unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 8:57 p.m. on July 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 9:43 p.m. on July 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:53 p.m. on July 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.