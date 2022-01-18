• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 12:33 a.m. on Jan. 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 1:13 a.m. on Jan. 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 2:05 a.m. on Jan. 14.
• An intoxication complaint was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 3:14 a.m. on Jan. 14.
• A suspicious person was reported on the Broad Street Extension at 3:28 a.m. on Jan. 14.
• A custody issue was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 7:21 a.m. on Jan. 14.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 12:22 p.m. on Jan. 14.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 2:43 p.m. on Jan. 14.
• A noise complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:48 a.m. on Jan. 15.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Underridge Road at 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 15.
• A fight was reported in the 500 block of West Adams Street at 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 15.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 5:25 a.m. on Jan. 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Underridge Road at 7:49 a.m. on Jan. 15.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 3:39 p.m. on Jan. 15.
• A missing person was reported in the 100 block of South Ridge Road at 8:10 p.m. on Jan. 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Horton Road at 9:09 p.m. on Jan. 15.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:11 a.m. on Jan. 16.
• Soliciting was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 11:52 p.m. on Jan. 16.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 500 block of Lakeview Avenue at 1:43 p.m. on Jan. 16.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 3:10 p.m. on Jan. 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at State and Broad streets at 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 16.
• Damage to property was reported in the 400 block of Bank Street at 4:48 p.m. on Jan. 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 6:08 p.m. on Jan. 16.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 8:34 p.m. on Jan. 16.
• An animal call was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 10:08 p.m. on Jan. 16.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of West Main Road at 10:17 p.m. on Jan. 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at midnight on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Broad and State streets at 2 a.m. on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Lake and Parrish roads at 3:28 a.m. on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Beaver Street at 4:01 a.m. on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Madison and Mill streets at 4:21 a.m. on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Chestnut and State streets at 4:27 a.m. on Jan. 17.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:37 a.m. on Jan. 17.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 5:29 a.m. on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Broad and 12th streets at 5:38 a.m. on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at West Main and Amboy roads at 5:48 a.m. on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at East Main and Thompson roads at 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:52 a.m on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 8:03 a.m. on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at West Main and Parrish Road at 8:44 a.m. on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Parrish and Chamberlain roads at 10:34 a.m on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Pearl and Harbor streets at 11:40 a.m on Jan. 17.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 11:48 a.m. on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:23 p.m. on Jan. 17.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 1:53 p.m. on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:12 p.m. on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:44 p.m. on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 3:51 p.m. on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Mill and Liberty streets at 4:14 p.m. on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Grant Street at 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 17.
• A snow complaint was reported in the 1000 block of Sandusky Street at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Sandusky Street at 7:01 p.m. on Jan. 17.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 10 p.m. on Jan. 17.
