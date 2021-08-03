• Theft was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 12:02 a.m. on Aug. 2.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 1:09 a.m. on Aug. 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 6:29 a.m. on Aug. 2.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 6:32 a.m. on Aug. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 8:48 a.m. on Aug. 2.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Center Road and Harry Church Drive at 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 2.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Sandusky Street at 11:53 a.m. on Aug. 2.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 12:53 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Sandusky Street at 1:55 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:42 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• A suspicious person was reported at Loves Gas Station at 7:08 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 9:53 p.m. on Aug. 2.
