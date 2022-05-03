CONNEAUT
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on East Main Road at 6:08 a.m. on April 28.
• A parking violation was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 9:13 a.m .on April 28.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 10:12 a.m. on April 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Route 7 and Loves Drive at 11:13 a.m. on April 28.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Madison and Chestnut streets at 11:36 a.m. on April 28.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at West Main Road and King Street at 12:24 p.m. on April 28.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 3:24 p.m. on April 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 5:28 p.m. on April 28.
• A person was arrested for OVI at Main and Mill streets at 8:14 p.m. on April 28.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 9 p.m. on April 28.
• A civil matter was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:01 p.m. on April 28.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 1:24 a.m. on April 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 4:58 a.m. on April 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Lake Road and Lake Park Drive at 6:47 a.m. on April 29.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Chestnut Street at 7:21 a.m on April 29.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Gore Road at 10:24 a.m. on April 29.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Buffalo Street at 10:58 a.m. on April 29.
• A reckless driver was reported at West Main and Industry roads at 11:24 a.m. on April 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:54 p.m. on April 29.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:12 p.m. on April 29.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block West Main Road at 1:14 p.m. on April 29.
• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 2:21 p.m. on April 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:58 p.m. on April 29.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 4:59 p.m on April 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 5:24 p.m. on April 29.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 5:44 p.m. on April 29.
• Found property was reported on Loves Drive at 6:38 p.m. on April 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 10:11 p.m. on April 29.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 10:21 p.m. on April 29.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 10:35 p.m. on April 29.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 11:59 p.m. on April 29.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 1:18 a.m. on April 30.
• An accident was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 2:14 a.m. on April 30.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Keefus Road at 2:59 a.m. on April 30.
• A suspicious person was reported on Chestnut Street at 7:16 a.m. on April 30.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 9:32 a.m. on April 30.
• A suspicious person was reported at Route 7 and Mill Road at 1:45 p.m. on April 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 1:57 p.m. on April 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 5 p.m. on April 30.
• An accident was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 6:51 p.m. on April 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Maple Avenue at 8:38 p.m. on April 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 10:51 p.m. on April 30.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Loves Drive at 11:44 p.m. on April 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 1:26 a.m. on May 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 5:26 a.m. on May 1.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 7:58 a.m. on May 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Furnace Road at 12:57 p.m. on May 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.