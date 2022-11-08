• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Harbor and Grant streets at 2:13 a.m. on Nov. 7.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 5:50 a.m. on Nov. 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported at State Road and South Ridge Road West at 9:08 a.m. on Nov. 7.
• Vandalism was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 9:24 a.m. on Nov. 7.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 10:02 p.m. on Nov. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 10:05 a.m. on Nov. 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Underridge and Furnace roads at 10:44 a.m. on Nov. 7.
• A parking violation was reported at Madison and Mill streets at 10:49 a.m. on Nov. 7.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Mill Street at 11:03 a.m. on Nov. 7.
• A hazard near the roadway was reported at Salisbury and Robb roads at 1:04 p.m. on Nov. 7.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Harbor Street at 1:48 p.m. on Nov. 7.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of West Main Road at 1:51 p.m. on Nov. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.