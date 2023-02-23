• An assault was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:55 a.m. on Feb. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 4:32 a.m. on Feb. 22.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 6:17 a.m. on Feb. 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 7:39 a.m. on Feb. 22.
• A suspicious person was reported at Liberty and Harbor streets at 9:37 a.m. on Feb. 22.
• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 10:02 a.m. on Feb. 22.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:38 p.m. on Feb. 22.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 3 p.m. on Feb. 22.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 5:02 p.m. on Feb. 22.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 5:14 p.m. on Feb. 22.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Loves Drive at 6:56 p.m. on Feb. 22.
