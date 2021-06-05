CONNEAUT
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Malek Park at 2:38 a.m. on June 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 10:49 a.m. on June 3.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 11 a.m. on June 3.
• A disturbance was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 2:33 p.m. on June 3.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 2:36 p.m. on June 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 6:49 p.m. on June 3.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 7:44 p.m. on June 3.
• Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 8:33 p.m. on June 3.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 8:51 p.m. on June 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.