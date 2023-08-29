• A burglary alarm was reported in the 800 block of Buffalo Street at 10:32 a.m. on Aug. 28.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad and State streets at 12:35 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Center Road at 12:48 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 2:02 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• Fraud was reported on Point Drive at 2:08 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 6:26 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• Harassment was reported in the 800 block of Mill Street at 9:47 p.m. on Aug. 28.
