• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 12:43 a.m. on April 19.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 3:08 p.m. on April 19.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves at 3:36 p.m. on April 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Bridgeview Lane at 3:56 p.m. on April 19.
• An accident was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 7:46 p.m. on April 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 9:04 p.m. on April 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 11:51 p.m. on April 19.
