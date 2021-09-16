CONNEAUT
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 12:09 a.m. on Sept. 14.
• A parking violation was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 7:29 a.m. on Sept. 14.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of Lakeview Avenue at 8:32 a.m. on Sept. 14.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Gateway Avenue at 8:41 a.m. on Sept. 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 8:57 a.m. on Sept. 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:06 a.m. on Sept. 14.
• Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 9:46 a.m. on Sept. 14.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Mill and Liberty streets at 10:57 a.m. on Sept. 14.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 400 block of Amboy Road at 11:34 a.m. on Sept. 14.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 12:13 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Detroit and Chestnut streets at 3:43 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 5:26 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 6:01 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 7:02 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• Vandalism was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 7:37 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 8:02 p.m. on Sept. 14.
