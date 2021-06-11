ASHTABULA
• Identity theft was reported in the 1500 block of West 17th Street at 2:25 p.m. June 8.
• Suspected exploitation of an elderly person was reported in the 5000 block of Adams Avenue at 9:49 p.m. June 8.
• An assault was reported in the 1700 block of West 19th Street at 1:56 a.m. June 9.
CONNEAUT
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 12:30 p.m. on June 9.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 8:40 p.m. on June 9.
• A noise complaint was reported at Liberty and School streets at 9:54 p.m. on June 9.
