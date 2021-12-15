CONNEAUT
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 1:04 a.m. on Dec. 13.
• A motor vehicle fire was reported at Pearl and Broad streets at 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 13.
• A suspicious person was reported at Harbor and and Grant streets at 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 13.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Evergreen Street at 4:26 p.m. on Dec. 13.
• A disturbance was reported at Lake Road and Broad Street at 6:22 p.m. on Dec. 13.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 8:05 p.m. on Dec. 13.
• A civil matter was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 10:41 p.m. on Dec. 13.
