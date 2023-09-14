• A vehicle was repossessed in the 900 block of Broad Street at 3:18 a.m. on Sept. 13.
• A domestic situation was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 8:58 a.m. on Sept. 13.
• A domestic situation was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:28 a.m. on Sept. 13.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Woodworth Road at 12:08 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 12:41 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• A disturbance was reported 500 block of West Jackson Street at 2:55 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 3:05 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 3:34 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• A fight was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 3:41 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• A two-car accident was reported at Broad and Sixteenth streets at 5:17 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• An assault was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 6:22 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at Main and Mill streets at 6:46 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 9:32 p.m. on Sept. 13.
