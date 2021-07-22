CONNEAUT
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Center Street at midnight on July 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of East Main Road at 12:12 a.m. on July 20.
• A suspicious person was reported on Underridge Road at 9:36 a.m. on July 20.
• An accident was reported on Naylor Boulevard at 11:30 a.m. on July 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 11:59 a.m. on July 20.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street at 12:26 p.m. on July 20.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 1:07 p.m. on July 20.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 Whitney Street at 1:16 p.m. on July 20.
• Threats were reported in the 100 block Grant Street at 1:50 p.m. on July 20.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 2:42 p.m. on July 20.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Center Street at 6:51 p.m. on July 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported at 10:29 p.m. on July 20.
ASHTABULA
• A caller reported raccoons in the 500 block of West 24th Street at 2:59 p.m. on July 20.
• A traffic stop at Michigan Avenue and Blue Jay Circle at 5:59 p.m. on July 20. The driver was cited for no operator’s license and fictitious plates.
• A traffic stop was initiated on Ohio Avenue and Lambros Lane at 3:41 p.m. on July 20. One male was arrested and booked in city jail on a felony warrant out of Pennsylvania.
• A man was rescued from a boat in the 2100 block of Walnut Boulevard at 12:59 a.m. on July 20.
• A man was arrested on warrants at Main Avenue and West 43rd Street at 5:13 a.m. on July 21.
• A sex crime was reported on West 36th Street at 7:07 a.m. on July 21.
