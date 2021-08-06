• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 12:41 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 1:12 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Loves Gas Station at 4:01 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Nickel Plate Avenue at 8:47 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:25 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Chestnut and Clark streets at 10:52 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Parrish Road at 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Harbor and Ackerman streets at 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Fenton Avenue at 4:17 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 6:29 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• Damage to property was reported at Chestnut and Depot streets at 7:04 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:21 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 9:35 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 10:27 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.