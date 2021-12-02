• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:48 a.m. on Dec. 1.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 1:05 a.m. on Dec. 1.
• Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of Broad Street at 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 2 a.m. on Dec. 1.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Wrights Avenue at 2:04 a.m. on Dec. 1.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Broad Street at 11:41 a.m. on Dec. 1.
• Police performed a public service in the 1000 block of Main Street at 12:13 p.m. on Dec. 1.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 2:09 p.m. on Dec. 1.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 2:39 p.m. on Dec. 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 3:23 p.m. on Dec. 1.
• A trespassing complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 4:08 p.m. on Dec. 1.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 6:38 p.m. on Dec. 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 8:23 p.m. on Dec. 1.
