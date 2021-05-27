• A suspicious person was reported at Truck World at 2:56 a.m. May 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Hosford Road at 4:40 a.m. May 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 6:47 a.m. May 24.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 10:15 a.m. May 24.
• Damage to property was reported in the 690 block of Lakeview Avenue at 11:19 a.m. May 24.
• Found property was reported on Tower Street at 1:21 p.m. May 24.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Brown Avenue and West Main Road at 3:52 p.m. May 24.
• A fight was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 7:27 p.m. May 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 8:47 p.m. May 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 8:49 p.m. May 24.
• A civil matter was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:06 p.m. May 24.
