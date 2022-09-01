• Suspicious activity was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 12:03 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 6:14 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• Vandalism was reported at the Norfolk and Southern railroad overpass at 8:38 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• A domestic situation was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 8:57 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• A person was arrested on a warrant through Conneaut Municipal Court at 10:36 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Sandusky and Madison streets at 11:55 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Sate Street at 3:46 p.m. on Aug. 31.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 7:53 p.m. on Aug. 31.
• An assault was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 9:54 p.m. on Aug. 31.
• Threats were reported in the 500 block of State Street at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Chestnut Street at 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 31.
