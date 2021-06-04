CONNEAUT
• A noise complaint was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 4:39 a.m. on June 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Lake Breeze Drive and Lake Road at 8:22 a.m. on June 1.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street at 8:23 a.m. on June 1.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 8:46 a.m. on June 1.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 8:57 a.m. on June 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 9:20 a.m. on June 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 10:11 a.m. on June 1.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:22 a.m. on June 1.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 11:01 a.m. on June 1.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 11:12 a.m. on June 1.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of High Street at 3:42 p.m. on June 1.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 4:12 p.m. on June 1.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Millard Avenue at 5:22 p.m. on June 1.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 5:37 p.m. on June 1.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 5:52 p.m. on June 1.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Clay Street at 7:37 p.m. on June 1.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 8:20 p.m. on June 1.
