CONNEAUT
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 12:14 a.m. on Feb. 18.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Welton and Mill roads at 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 18.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 5:59 a.m. on Feb. 18.
• Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 8:28 a.m. on Feb. 18.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Creek Road at 9:24 a.m. on Feb. 18.
• A snow complaint was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 9:25 a.m. on Feb. 18.
• A parking violation was reported on Buffalo Street at 9:46 a.m. on Feb. 18.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Fifield Avenue at 10:14 a.m. on Feb. 18.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 11:28 a.m. on Feb. 18.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 12:21 p.m. on Feb. 18.
• An accident was reported at Route 7 Interstate 90 at 2:29 p.m. on Feb. 18.
• An accident was reported at Harbor and Fifteenth streets at 2:44 p.m. on Feb. 18.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 3:11 p.m. on Feb. 18.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 3:16 p.m. on Feb. 18.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 8:58 p.m. on Feb. 18.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Welton Road at 10:41 p.m. on Feb. 18.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 10:52 p.m. on Feb. 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 1:34 a.m. on Feb. 19.
• A gun complaint was reported in the 100 block Park Avenue at 2:29 a.m. on Feb. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on the Broad Street Extension at 3:26 a.m. on Feb. 19.
• An accident was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 8:25 a.m. on Feb. 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 12:28 p.m. on Feb. 19.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Mill Street at 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at South Ridge and State roads at 10:07 p.m. on Feb. 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 9:37 p.m. on Feb. 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Valley Street at 6:27 a.m. on Feb. 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Valley Street at 6:57 a.m. on Feb. 20.
• Found property was reported in the 800 block of Mill Street at 12:31 p.m. on Feb. 20.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:08 p.m. on Feb. 20.
• Damage to property was reported in the 300 block of Woodworth Avenue at 1:22 p.m. on Feb. 20.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 700 block of Center Road at 3 p.m. on Feb. 20.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Franco’s Pizzeria at 4:11 p.m. on Feb. 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Underridge Road East at 5:51 p.m. on Feb. 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 6:38 p.m. on Feb. 20.
• Found property was reported in the 600 block of Lake Road West at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:55 p.m. on Feb. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.