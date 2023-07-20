• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:13 a.m. on July 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 12:29 a.m. on July 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 1:21 a.m. on July 19.
• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Liberty Street North at 9:27 a.m. on July 19.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 9:47 a.m. on July 19.
• Damage to property was reported in the 800 block of Mill Street at 9:47 a.m. on July 19.
• A person was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of Park Place at 2:47 p.m. on July 19.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 4:04 p.m. on July 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 4:07 p.m. on July 19.
• An ATV complaint was reported on Welton Road at 4:36 p.m. on July 19.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 5:16 p.m. on July 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 7:20 p.m. on July 19.
