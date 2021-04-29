CONNEAUT
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 3:51 a.m. April 20
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:11 a.m. April 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 11:57 a.m. April 20.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported on Love’s Drive at 1:35 p.m. April 20.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Gore Road at 1:37 p.m. April 20.
• Vandalism was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 1:57 p.m. April 20.
• Assault was reported in the 900 block of Chestnut Street at 3:42 p.m. April 20.
• An assault was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 3:53 p.m. April 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Welton Road at 6:13 p.m. April 20.
• An assault was reported in the 900 block of Sandusky Street at 7:32 p.m. April 20.
• A civil matter was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 7:35 p.m. April 20.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 5:40 p.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 6:12 p.m. on April 21.
• Harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 6:17 p.m. on April 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 6:44 p.m. on April 21.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 7:59 p.m. on April 21.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of West Main Road at 8 p.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Clay Street at 10:01 p.m. on April 21.
