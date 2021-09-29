• Vandalism was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 7:38 a.m. on Sept. 28.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:55 a.m. on Sept. 28.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Main Road at 12:39 p.m. on Sept. 28.
• A reckless driver was reported at Lake and Salisbury roads at 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 28.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Ackerman Street at 5:48 p.m. on Sept. 28.
• A burglary was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 7:22 p.m. on Sept. 28.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Orange Street at 7:39 p.m. on Sept. 28.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 300 block of Sandusky Street at 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 28.
