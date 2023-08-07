• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Buffalo Street at 8:46 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 9:11 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• Theft was reported at the Tourist Information Center at 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Wrights Avenue at 12:24 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A custody issue was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 12:51 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 1:38 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A soliciting complaint was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 2:05 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 5:09 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 5:27 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Hosford Avenue at 7:24 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 7:54 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported at Park Avenue and Day Street at 8:59 a.m. on Aug. 5.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 9:46 a.m. on Aug. 5.
• Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 10:21 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Furnace Road at 2:34 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 3:54 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 4:51 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 5:12 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1200 block of Innovation Parkway at 5:37 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 11:17 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 1:14 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 1:43 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 1:55 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 9:09 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• An accident was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 9:11 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• A railroad complaint was reported at Salisbury and Gore roads at 11:59 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 4:16 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• People walking on railroad tracks was reported east of Harbor Street at 6:23 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• Theft was reported at Loves Plaza at 7:57 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Liberty and Mill streets at 9:12 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.