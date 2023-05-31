• Theft was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:45 a.m. on May 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road West at 4:10 a.m. on May 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 7:50 a.m. on May 30.
• Reckless driving was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 9:09 a.m. on May 30.
• Found property was reported at Sandusky and Madison streets at 9:42 a.m. on May 30.
• Trespassing was reported at the Old Main Road railroad tracks at 2:06 p.m. on May 30.
• Reckless driving was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:32 p.m. on May 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 2:47 p.m. on May 30.
• A hit skip accident was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 4:28 p.m. on May 30.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 6:44 p.m. on May 30.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:33 p.m. on May 30.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 11:20 p.m. on May 30.
