• A burglary alarm was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 4:25 a.m. on Sept. 30.
• A car accident was reported at Detroit and Grove streets at 8:31 a.m. on Sept. 30.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at the Woodworth Road Boat Ramps at 10:18 a.m. on Sept. 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Evergreen Street at 1:06 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:12 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Center Road at 1:36 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 3:27 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• A custody issue was reported on Bliss Avenue at 4:02 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 4:59 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• A domestic dispute was reported at Loves Travel Center at 5:36 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 5:42 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 6:59 p.m. on Sept. 30.
