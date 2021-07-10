ASHTABULA
• A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 900 block of East 6th Street at 2:59 a.m. July 7. One arrest was made for operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 5500 block of Washington Avenue at 4:53 a.m. July 7.
• A hazardous vehicle was towed from the 3300 block of Superior Avenue at 11:30 a.m. July 7.
• Theft of a firearm was reported in the 600 block of West 58th Street at 2:22 p.m. July 7.
• Petty theft was reported in the 1200 block of West Prospect Road at 10:51 p.m. July 7.
• Criminal damage and petty theft were reported in the 1000 block of Union Avenue at 11:18 p.m. July 7.
• A property check was conducted at Walnut Beach at 11:43 p.m. July 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 2:37 a.m. July 8. One arrest was made for operating a vehicle under the influence. Drugs and a hedgehog were recovered.
• An inmate at the city jail was checked out for an illness by emergency medical workers at 4:32 a.m. July 8.
• An Ashtabula police officer helped sheriff deputies with a disturbance on East 41st Street at 4:42 a.m. July 8.
• A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest and seizure of drugs at Columbus Avenue and East 23rd Street at 5:34 a.m. July 8.
• A juvenile complaint was received from the 1900 block of East 44th Street at 7:13 a.m. July 8.
• A subject was arrested on active warrants in the 700 block of West 48th Street at 8:02 a.m. July 8.
• Reckless driving was reported in the vicinity of Main Avenue and West 58th Street at 1:34 p.m. July 8.
• A barking dog was reported in the 1700 block of West 4th Street at 2:39 p.m. July 8.
• A violation of a temporary restraining order was reported in the 700 block of West 48th Street at 10:44 p.m. July 8.
• A bicycle was recovered from the 2000 block of East 43rd Street and placed into evidence at 11:19 p.m. July 8.
• A man was cited for driving under suspension on West Prospect Road at 1:47 a.m. July 9.
SHERIFF
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 2900 block of Plymouth Ridge Road in Sheffield Township at 10:27 a.m. on July 4.
• Vandalism was reported in the 4100 block of Route 307 in Austinburg Township at 12:36 p.m. on July 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5900 block of Root Road in Monroe Township at 2:41 p.m. on July 4.
• A crash was reported in the 4600 block of Monroe Center Road in Monroe Township at 8:05 p.m. on July 4.
• A sex offense was reported in the 3400 block of Route 193 in Sheffield Township at 9 a.m. on July 5.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:49 p.m. on July 5.
• Threats were reported in the 2300 block of Route 45 North in Saybrook Township at 9:42 p.m. on July 5.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 6500 block of Fee Road in Colebrook Township at 9:57 a.m. on July 6.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1400 block of Route 46 North in Jefferson Township at 1:01 p.m. on July 6.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3500 block of Austin Road in Geneva Township at 1:57 p.m. on July 6.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4800 block of North Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at 5:59 a.m. on July 7.
CONNEAUT
• Damage to property was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 8:16 a.m. on July 8.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 10:06 a.m. on July 8.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 10:31 a.m. on July 8.
• Found property was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at noon on July 8.
• A two car accident was reported at Chestnut Street at Lake Road at noon on July 8.
• A railroad crossing complaint was reported on Chestnut Street at 12:18 p.m. on July 8.
• A domestic/assault was reported in the 100 block of Nickel Plate Avenue at 1:35 p.m. on July 8.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 4:30 p.m. on July 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Route 20 at 11:31 p.m. on July 8.
